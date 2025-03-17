Teen and two adults arrested after shooting of mother and toddler

By Zach Rainey

LAURINBURG, North Carolina (WYFF) — A teen and two adults were arrested after the shooting of a mother and her 2-year-old child.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Hood Drive in Laurinburg, North Carolina, after reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims, a 23-year-old mother and her 2-year-old child. Both were transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital where the mother was treated and later released. The 2-year-old was transported to another medical facility where the child is listed in critical condition.

At 3:15 p.m., a 16-year-old suspect surrendered to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and was transferred to the Laurinburg Police Department.

Later Sunday evening, Laurinburg police made two additional arrests in connection to the shooting.

Police charged 24-year-old Angela Tra’Shawn Pegues of Laurinburg with accessory before the fact to attempted murder and accessory after the fact to attempted murder. Pegues was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Authorities also charged 19-year-old Jadan Robert Avery of Laurinburg with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied property, and one count of discharging a firearm within city limits. Jadan Avery was booked into the Scotland County Detention Center without bond.

