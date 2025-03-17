‘Through thick and thin’: Family cheering on Drake for generations

By Nicole Tam

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCCI) — Home decoration for Scott Riemenschneider is a lot of blue and white. There’s a pennant, a toy Griff and a large flag that hangs over the fireplace.

“Over the years, and we just became huge fans, so we tried to go to all the games that we could,” Riemenschneider said.

Scott Riemenschneider’s brother, John Riemenschneider, is also a longtime Drake fan.

“There’s kind of some hometown pride that they’re Des Moines’ team. And we, we stuck with them through thick and thin,” John Riemenschneider said.

At every home game for Drake men’s basketball, the Riemenschneider family will be in the stands, even during the pandemic.

“I’ve been going there for many years, and we’ve seen the good times. We’ve seen the bad times. And of course, over the last seven, eight years, it’s really been fantastic,” Bud Riemenschneider, John and Scott’s father, said.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season with 30 wins. This is their third year in a row making a March Madness appearance.

