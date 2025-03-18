3-year-old hospitalized after being trapped beneath a vehicle, police say

By WCCO Staff, David Schuman

Click here for updates on this story

EAGAN, Minnesota (WCCO) — Police in Eagan, Minnesota, say a 3-year-old is in the hospital after being trapped under a car.

Eagan police say they received a call around 4 p.m. Monday about an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

It happened at a home on the 3500 block of Springwood Path.

Emergency responders freed the child and immediately provided medical aid.

The child’s family says he was scootering on the sidewalk when a parked car rolled backwards over him.

A neighbor’s doorbell camera captured the accident, before several neighbors raced to help.

“Very scary. Scary for the whole neighborhood. Everybody thinks the car backed out, but nobody was inside,” said Marcia Tan, a neighbor.

The severity of the injuries are unknown, but the boy’s family says he’s expected to survive.

The family says the boy’s helmet saved his life.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.