Bodycam video shows police respond to dog attacks

By Matthew Dietz

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) — Body camera video released Monday shows the moments officers responded to two dog attacks just minutes apart in Colerain Township.

Police said the first attack happened last Wednesday around 1 p.m. on Grasscreek Court, when a man was attacked by three large dogs.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and transported himself to the hospital for treatment.

Police said at 2:40 p.m., officers received another call reporting the dogs in a backyard on Adams Road.

The caller said the dogs jumped a fence into his backyard, killed his chickens and then bit him, causing minor injuries.

After officers attempted to contain the dogs, investigators said they became aggressive, leading an officer to shoot at them in self-defense.

One of the dogs died in the shooting, while another dog was injured. The third dog, along with the dog that died, were taken by the Hamilton County Dog Warden.

