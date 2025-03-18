Coroner identifies fourth Walthall County tornado victim

By Ross Adams

TYLERTOWN, Mississippi (WAPT) — The Walthall County coroner has released information about four people who were killed during the tornado outbreak.

Coroner Chris Blackwell said 7-year-old Carter Young, 42-year-old Jeffery Irvin and 34-year-old Gabrielle Pierre were killed Saturday, March 15, 2025, during the storms. A fourth victim, 90-year-old Wilford Robinson, Sr., has also died as a result of the storms.

The child was in a mobile home that was completely destroyed. Irvin and Pierre, believed to be an acquaintance, were in a mobile home next door, which was also destroyed. Robinson, Sr.’s death was confirmed Monday.

The deaths took place in a mobile home park on Bethlehem Loop Road in the Darbun community, which is about 58 miles northeast of Tylertown. There are eight other people in critical condition at the Southwest Mississippi Medical Center in McComb and at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The injuries were reported at the Paradise Ranch RV Resort in Tylertown, and in the Salem and Darbun communities, Blackwell said.

Statewide, a total of six people were killed and 29 people were injured. Damage was reported in about two dozen counties.

