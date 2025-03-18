Coroner’s report says baby buried in backyard was a boy

By Meredith Jorgensen

EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A report from the Lancaster County Coroner’s office says the baby buried in a Lancaster County backyard was a boy.

The report lists the Name of the Deceased as “baby boy.”

Under Manner of Death it says “Could not be determined.”

We’ve also learned the gestational age of the baby was 20 weeks and 6 days.

The report stems from a death investigation launched March 6 at a neighborhood on Village Square Drive in East Donegal Township. That’s when a witness told Susquehanna Regional Police her friend was allegedly pregnant, tried to get an abortion and was told she was too far along, so she took medications her mother bought online to induce an abortion instead.

Investigators visited the girl’s house and found the baby buried in a box in her backyard. An affidavit of probable cause says the girl texted her friend after taking the medications saying, “it’s like a full baby” and “it’s still moving.”

In the Lancaster County Coroner’s report, the name of the deceased is listed as “(last name), Baby Boy.” News 8 has chosen not to release the name of the mother as no charges have been filed.

It lists the Age as 9 months 25 days, which is not to be confused with the age of the baby but the amount of time from death until the body was recovered.

The Cause of Death is listed as “premature fetal death.”

The Manner of Death says, “could not be determined.”

A clinical abortion is legal in Pennsylvania through the 23rd week of pregnancy.

Detectives say there is a lot of information to process, and they do not yet know if charges will be filed in this case and against whom.

