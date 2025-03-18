Doctor accused of trying to cut sister’s ankle monitor arrested

By Erin Lowrey

TALLULAH, Louisiana (WDSU) — A New Orleans-area doctor has been arrested in North Louisiana after being accused of helping his sister cut her ankle monitor.

Kerry Sterling was arrested on Friday, March 15, in Tallulah, Louisiana. Sterling was working at the Madison Parish Hospital at the time he was arrested, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff says Sterling is accused of trying to remove Kyana Traylor’s ankle monitor after a failed escape attempt from a New Orleans-area hospital.

According to JPSO, hospital employees tried to prevent Sterling’s arrest, but he was taken into custody and removed from the hospital.

Sterling was working in the emergency room at the time of his arrest and was seeing patients.

Sources tell WDSU an investigation is underway into whether hospital staff will face charges for delaying Sterling’s arrest.

He will be returned to Jefferson Parish in the next few days, according to a news release issued by the sheriff’s office.

Sterling, 49, of New Orleans, is facing charges of tampering with electronic monitoring equipment and accessory after the fact to manslaughter.

Traylor is facing multiple charges across several parishes, including manslaughter, and was arrested last week after an ankle monitoring program said she tried to escape twice.

According to the Assured Supervision Accountability Program, Traylor checked herself into Tulane Hospital on Sunday, March 9. While getting an MRI, her ankle monitor was removed, and she tried to escape, according to a news release by ASAP.

She was captured and returned to her hospital room, and her ankle monitor was placed back on again.

On Tuesday, March 11, JPSO was contacted by the ankle monitoring program reporting a tampering alert after Traylor was released on bond.

The agent tracked Traylor to an area near the intersection of Poland Avenue and Dauphine Street in New Orleans.

When the agent arrived, he found Sterling attempting to remove the monitor from Traylor’s leg, who was inside a car.

WDSU reached out to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office for a statement regarding why Traylor was out on bond for a manslaughter charge. We received the following statement:

“The DA’s Office does not comment on open cases or investigations.”

