Honoring Legacy & Empowering the Future: HSPVA Black Alumni Network Scholarship Gala

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 10, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Black Alumni Network (HSPVA BAN) proudly presents the 2025 HSPVA Black Alumni Network Scholarship Benefit Soirée, an evening dedicated to celebrating Black artistic excellence, honoring influential trailblazers, and raising funds to support the next generation of creative talent. 📅 Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025 ⏰ Time: 7:00 PM CST 📍 Location: The Nichols Venue, 2515 Morse St, Houston, TX

A Night of Celebration and Purpose This year marks 45 years since the first HSPVA Black History Show, and to commemorate this milestone, the gala will honor two distinguished individuals who have significantly shaped the landscape of artistic excellence at HSPVA: • Pat Bonner – A beloved retired educator who dedicated 48 years to mentoring and guiding young vocal artists. • Jason Moran (’93) – A Grammy-nominated jazz pianist, composer, and MacArthur “Genius” Fellow, whose work continues to redefine jazz and artistic storytelling. Serving as Honorary Chairs for the event are HSPVA Alumni Parents, Melanie and Marcus Manning, whose commitment to arts education and community leadership continues to uplift young artists.

Honoree Spotlights Patricia Bonner – Renowned Music Educator & Mentor Pat Bonner’s legacy spans nearly five decades, during which she has shaped the careers of countless artists, helping them gain acceptance into prestigious music programs and secure scholarships. Her contributions have earned her numerous accolades, including: • HSPVA Teacher of the Year • Presidential Scholars in the Arts Teacher Recognition Award • University of Houston Moores School of Music Distinguished Alumnus in Music Education Award 💬 “I am thrilled to be honored as an arts community leader by this incredible organization. The HSPVA Black Alumni Network is making a lasting impact by providing scholarships and mentorship. Seeing our alumni return to support and inspire current students is one of my greatest joys.” – Patricia Bonner

Jason Moran (’93) – Jazz Pianist, Composer & Visionary A boundary-pushing artist and storyteller, Jason Moran has carved an influential path in the world of jazz. As the Artistic Director for Jazz at the Kennedy Center, his collaborations with legendary musicians and filmmakers have earned him widespread acclaim. 💬 “Supporting HSPVA BAN is personal for me. Many people invested in my future while I was at HSPVA, and now it’s my turn to continue that legacy of giving.” – Jason Moran

Event Highlights ✅ Live performances by HSPVA alumni and students ✅ Silent auction featuring exclusive artwork and experiences ✅ Gourmet cuisine from Black-owned businesses and signature cocktails ✅ Fundraising goal: $50,000 to support scholarships & summer training for Black HSPVA students Since its founding in 2018, HSPVA BAN has raised nearly $100,000 to provide opportunities for young Black artists. The 2025 Soirée aims to expand that impact, ensuring that aspiring artists receive the support they need to thrive. 🔗 Get Tickets & More Info: hspvablackalumni.com/banscholarshipsoiree 📩 Contact: gala@hspvablackalumni.com | 📞 832.767.9913 Would you like to celebrate and support the future of Black artistry? Join us for an unforgettable evening of legacy, mentorship, and creative excellence!

