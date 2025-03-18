Man charged with assaulting ICE workers

By Nick Catlin

NEW MEXICO (KOAT) — A Santa Teresa man is facing federal charges after allegedly threatening Customs and Border Protection employees.

Court documents state 28-year-old Andrew Segura made verbal threats to a Border Patrol agent, which included calling them a traitor. This led to another incident eight days later on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Segura is accused of confronting two CBP workers at a post office in the second incident. He is alleged to call another person a traitor before telling them to watch their back, according to court documents.

Records then show this led to him making physical contact with a worker that left bruises on their arm. Witnesses told investigators the actions by Segura appeared to be unprovoked.

Segura will remain in custody until his trial. If convicted, he faces eight years in federal prison.

