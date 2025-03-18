Man whose home damaged for fifth time among 3 Alabama tornado deaths

By Taylor Lang

PLANTERSVILLE, Alabama (WVTM) — Three people are confirmed dead following a tornado outbreak in Alabama.

Two people died in Plantersville and one person died in Winterboro.

One of the Plantersville victims was a man who was sheltering inside his workshop with his wife, according to the Dallas County Coroner’s office. Officials say his wife was uninjured.

The second victim was a woman who was sheltering in her trailer when a reported EF-3 tornado tore through the area. She was found dead nearly a mile away from her destroyed trailer around 4 a.m. following an extensive search.

The Talladega County Coroner’s Office has identified the Winterboro victim as 83-year-old Harry Leon Fain.

Robert Luker, 98, told WVTM that he knew Luker for more than 40 years.

In 1973, both of their homes were destroyed in a tornado. This is the fifth time Fain’s home was hit by a tornado.

Luker said he is heartbroken to have lost a friend this weekend.

“You just don’t never know which way they’re going. …I live about the way the crow flies about three…two and a half miles from where he was killed in a storm. And we were in the hallway waiting on the storm to go past the one that blew his house away,” Luker said.

Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement on Sunday.

“We pray for those lives we lost, as well as those who were injured. And we pray for our first responders, emergency management officials and linemen who are doing incredible work on the ground right now,” Ivey said in a statement.

