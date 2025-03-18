New RV Destination: Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Opens in Lake Charles

By Lisa Valadez

Click here for updates on this story

March 7, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Attention Houstonians looking to rev up the RV for an unforgettable getaway! Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ RV Resort is celebrating its grand opening in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. This family-friendly resort promises a memorable experience with a wide range of activities and attractions for all ages.

Join the fun with a live performance by The Chee-Weez on Saturday, May 24, and kick off the summer in style. The resort features pools, splashgrounds, water slides, a jumping pillow, mini-golf, wagon rides, a Wibit floating obstacle course, and more! With a fully themed recreation program and tons of kid-friendly activities, there’s something for everyone.

Conveniently located within a few hours’ drive of New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and the Gulf Coast, this Jellystone Park is the perfect destination for families seeking adventure and relaxation.

Reservations are now open for stays beginning Memorial Day weekend, so book your spot today!

For more information and to make reservations, visit Jellystone Lake Charles.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.