Police arrest woman after multiple dead cats were found in residence

MORGAN CITY, Louisiana (WDSU) — A woman in Morgan City was arrested Thursday after multiple dead cats were found in her home including some in the freezer.

Sheri Hite, 71, was arrested after the Morgan City Police Department was called to her home on McDermott Dr. regarding welfare concerns.

Officers say they saw several perishable items at the front door that were delivered in the past few days that had not been picked up by Hite.

They attempted to make contact at the front door but no one answered.

According to officers, they went to the rear of the residence to make contact and noticed a dead cat and a strong odor from inside the residence.

Morgan City officers were eventually let into the house and found more dead cats throughout the room of the house as well as the strong odor.

On March 14, after a search warrant was secured, the Morgan City Police Department searched the residence and found eight dead cats in the room and 14 other dead cats in the freezer.

One cat was found alive and was turned over to the animal rescue. The dead cats were turned over for disposal.

According to police, Hite stated she picked up cats from Baton Rouge to take care of them and told police that the frozen cats were kept to be later disposed.

Hite is being charged with 23 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

