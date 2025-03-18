Sheriff’s office says teen girls who went missing while paddle boarding found alive

By Leilyn Torres

Click here for updates on this story

CEDAR KEY, Florida (WFTS) — The Levy County Sheriff’s Office said the two 16-year-old girls who went missing after going paddle boarding in Cedar Key were found alive on Tuesday.

LCSO said the girls were “cold and had a few scratches” but otherwise healthy. Paramedics will still check them to make sure they’re okay.

Officials said they were found about 14 miles southeast of Cedar Key in a marshy area near Bird Key Beach, which is close to Yankeetown. They added that they think a civilian volunteer found them but cannot confirm at this time.

The teens did not return from a paddle board excursion in Cedar Key. They were last seen on March 17, around 4 p.m., sharing a black-and-white paddle board heading toward Cedar Key from Atsena Otie.

The sheriff’s office believes the inflatable paddle board the girls were on may have been affected by the strong winds and waves, which pushed them out into the open gulf and away from a sandbar just off the coast of Cedar Key. The wind and waves eventually pushed them southeast near the shore.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.