Valley leaders react to USDA cuts to local food programs

By Brianna Willis

Click here for updates on this story

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) — The USDA and the Trump administration are cutting over $1 billion in local food programs.

In a press conference Monday, Democratic Congressman Jim Costa gathered Valley leaders to sound the alarm.

Those programs are the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, also known as LFPA, and the Local Food For Schools Program, or LFS.

They were started in the wake of the pandemic to fund the purchase of foods produced locally.

At the time, the USDA said the goal was to address food insecurity and support local farmers.

“Without the federal funding, Fresno County schools and food banks will struggle to maintain locally sourced meal programs, forcing many of our school districts to scale back fresh food offerings or seek alternative funding sources,” said Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher.

Fresno Unified received nearly $500,000 during the 2022 to 2023 school year, which was used to buy fresh produce, organic meats, and more.

In the district, meal programs help around 90 percent of students who are facing significant economic challenges.

“For many of our students, the meals they receive at school aren’t just a part of their day. They are a lifeline,” said Nikki Henry with the Fresno Unified School District. “They fuel learning, engagement, and growth.”

In a statement, the USDA explained school meals will continue to be funded but the pandemic-era programs are no longer needed, writing:

“As a pandemic-era program, LFPA will now be sunsetted at the end of the performance period, marking a return to long-term, fiscally responsible initiatives. This isn’t an abrupt shift-just last week, USDA released over half a billion in previously obligated funds for LFPA and LFS to fulfill existing commitments and support ongoing local food purchases.

“With 16 robust nutrition programs in place, USDA remains focused on its core mission: strengthening food security, supporting agricultural markets, and ensuring access to nutritious food. Unlike the Biden Administration, which funneled billions in CCC funds into short-term programs with no plan for longevity, USDA is prioritizing stable, proven solutions that deliver lasting impact. The COVID era is over-USDA’s approach to nutrition programs will reflect that reality moving forward.”

Congressman Costa’s office says more than 500 small farmers in California, including 100 from the Valley, have benefited from these programs.

“The termination will have significant impacts on farmers in rural communities, scrambling to find new markets — to figure out where to send the food they’ve already planted — to figure out what to do with the seeds they purchased or the equipment they purchased, and it will also mean 39 million fewer meals for hungry families,” said Paul Towers, Executive director with the Community Alliance with Family Farms.

It’s important to note that food banks are also critical in the partnership with farmers and schools and impacted by the cuts.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.