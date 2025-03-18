Vietnam vet reunites with former unit over Zoom

By KCCI Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Eight Vietnam veterans who had not seen each other since serving together in Vietnam reunited Monday over Zoom.

“I think it’s awesome because they have not seen each other since ‘Nam, and now, they’re getting to be together, be the brothers that they were back in ‘Nam,” says Cindy Eshelman, wife of Des Moines veteran Steven Eshelman.

Steven was joined on the call by his then-captain and company commander.

The reunion marks 56 years since these men fought together in the Battle for Hill 54. That was the last time many of these veterans saw one another.

The Zoom call allowed the veterans to reconnect and share memories as if no time had passed.

