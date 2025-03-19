Man accused of impersonating police officer in Capitola faces charges

By Brooke Kinebrew

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KSBW) — A man who is accused of impersonating a police officer and carrying what appeared to be a gun at a liquor store on 41st Avenue in Capitola on Friday is facing charges.

“I think that was what additionally flagged the guys here when they saw the weapon that is out of place,” said store manager Trevor Boynton. “The way he was carrying himself with the weapon didn’t match up to what a police officer would do.”

In the video, the man is seen interacting with employees, claiming to be an undercover cop.

“Our manager that was on duty that night is very good at checking IDs and knows all the IDs to look for,” Boynton said. “They [employees] called him [manager] up to interrogate the customer, and he started asking all the questions. In this case, because it was a badge he was asking ‘When did you graduate? Where did you go to school?'”

Footage later shows the man leaving in a black truck. Officers located the vehicle and discovered tactical vests, body armor, radios, a duty belt, a police hat and what appeared to be another handgun.

Capitola police addressed the incident on social media, stating, “His actions were extremely inappropriate, could have led to a dangerous situation, and illegal. Don’t impersonate the police.”

The Santa Cruz District Attorney’s Office says impersonating a peace officer is a misdemeanor. Police say the man was arrested at a nearby bar, wearing a fake gun and handcuffs.

“I think the guys learned a little bit of a lesson, just to kind of keep your eyes open for more than just fake IDs and looking for odd scenarios and things that don’t match up,” Boynton said.

Capitola police say they are still investigating where the gear came from.

