Man back home after losing 200 pounds

By Johnette Magner

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — After a tough week adjusting to life back home, Chris Harrell is on the road to recovery, facing challenges and triumphs in his ongoing journey.

Having been home for a week, Harrell, who was hospitalized after a fall on New Year’s Eve, reflected on the obstacles he’s overcome and his plans for the future.

“The first day I came home was the hardest,” Harrell admitted, recalling the exhausting transition from the hospital to his new home. “I just wasn’t prepared for how tough it would be to get out of the hospital, into the car, and then navigate my house, especially since I’m still getting used to a new place.”

When Harrell fell, he weighed approximately 800 pounds and was unable to move. Paramedics had to cut a hole in the side of his house to get him out and into an ambulance. He was transported to Christus St. Michael in Texarkana where he remained until he was discharged one week ago.

Christus tried to find a place for him to go for rehabilitation — one that specialized in treating obesity and was equipped to accommodate someone his size. They were unable to find a facility, so they kept him there and brought in a special bed that could hold him. For more than two months they worked with him to lose weight and regain his mobility.

When Harrell left the hospital last week, he was weighing in at close to 600 pounds, which is 200 pounds less than his weight when he arrived.

His days are now filled with various therapy appointments, with physical and occupational therapists, along with nurses, providing assistance for the next month. The recovery process is no easy feat, but Harrell is optimistic about regaining his independence.

He is working right now to transition from using a walker to a cane, which he used before his fall. His ultimate goal, however, is to return to teaching, a profession he loves.

“I’d love to go back to teaching in the classroom,” he said. “But if that’s not possible right now, I want to continue teaching online.”

This injury has also been financially draining since he has been unable to work. To help pay for his home health services, his family set up a GoFundMe account for anyone wanting to help with his journey.

Chris also says he wants to lose 200 more pounds, and he’s determined not to put back on the weight he lost while in the hospital.

“I’ve worked hard to got where I am,” said Harrell. “I’m not going to let anything get in the way now.”

