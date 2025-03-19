Mother, teen sons charged for involvement in string of armed robberies, prosecutors say

By Ellie Nakamoto-White

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A Milwaukee mother and her two teenage sons are facing multiple felony charges after police claim they were part of a crew involved in a series of armed robberies last summer.

Investigators said these crimes took place mostly in the Riverwest and east side neighborhoods since at least June 2024, and targeted mostly white or Hispanic women, and young couples walking from their cars to restaurants or apartments.

Many of those crimes allegedly involved 38-year-old Reba Bearden, her 19-year-old son Kamaurion, and her 16-year-old son, who CBS 58 is not naming as he is a minor.

Court documents reveal the teens were part of a youth gang responsible for these crimes, which sometimes included beating victims, holding them at gunpoint, and stealing their cars or valuables.

In late August, police arrested the 16-year-old, who was armed and inside one of the vans used in the robberies. Officials said Bearden was behind the wheel.

Jail call records show just 38 minutes before that arrest, Bearden was on the phone with Kamaurion, who had been arrested weeks prior after admitting to his involvement in two armed robberies.

Records said Bearden told her son over the call that the “boys had been working” to get thousands to pay his bail and officials believe the robberies were a source of that money.

In that same call, Bearden reportedly told Kamaurion she was “proud” of the crew.

She will appear next in court on Friday, March 21.

Her 16-year-old son will have his preliminary hearing next Tuesday, and her 19-year-old son will have his sentencing hearing on April 14.

