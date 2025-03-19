New program helps Florida homeowners protect properties from storm damage

By Zach Scott, Lacey Lee

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — A first-of-its-kind program, Elevate Florida, is giving homeowners the opportunity to protect their properties from storm damage while receiving significant financial assistance to do so.

On Wednesday, residents have two chances to learn more about the program.

Elevating homes on concrete is a proven way to safeguard against repeated storm damage, especially for those living along Florida’s vulnerable coastlines.

However, the cost of purchasing or retrofitting an elevated home can be expensive. That’s where Elevate Florida comes into play.

The program is designed to strengthen Florida homes and minimize damage from hurricanes and severe storms the Sunshine State has faced for decades.

Federally funded, the program covers at least 75% of the project cost, making it a game-changer for homeowners looking for protection without the full financial burden.

Some Florida residents are already taking advantage of the initiative.

“I would say in my scenario, it’s kind of a must because I’m not going to be there overseeing the property. But at the same time, I would say if I was a full-time resident, it’s a must because then you’re going to be displaced,” said Fort Myers Beach resident Ryan Walsh.

Where and When

March 19, ﻿﻿9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tringali Community Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood March 19, ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿﻿10 a.m. – 7 p.m. ﻿Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department Headquarters, 1280 San Marco Road, Marco Island﻿ March 24, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., with full presentations at noon and 5 pm Florida Gulf Coast University, 10501 FGCU Blvd S. – Water School Building March 25, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m,. with full presentations at noon and 5 pm Florida Gulf Coast University, 10501 FGCU Blvd S. – Water School Building March 26, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m,. with full presentations at noon and 5 pm Florida Gulf Coast University, 10501 FGCU Blvd S. – Hospitality Building

Who Should Attend

Legal property owners of a residential property in the State of Florida, including:

Single-family homes Multi-family homes Apartment buildings Manufactured and mobile homes Condominiums

What are the Mitigation Options?

Structure Elevation: Physically raising an existing structure. Mitigation Reconstruction: The construction of an improved, elevated building on the same site where an existing building and/or foundation has been partially or completely demolished or destroyed. These activities result in the construction of code-compliant and hazard-resistant structures. Mitigation Reconstruction is the alternative to Structure Elevation when the structure is not sturdy enough to elevate, as determined during application review. Acquisition/Demolition: A structure is purchased from voluntary sellers and demolished, to be maintained by the local community as open space. The local community must agree to participate in this project type. Wind Mitigation: Measures that reduce the risk of future wind damage to structures. This may include alterations to the roof, windows, doors, and other vulnerable components of structures. Wind mitigation is another alternative for homes that are not sturdy enough to elevate.

What are the program costs? Federal grant funding will cover at least 75 percent of the project cost for approved projects, meaning eligible and approved property owners only need to invest up to 25 percent—a significant savings. See this page for more detail.

