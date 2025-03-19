Van veers off road into marsh; Officer rescues driver, 2 children

By Veronica Haynes

SUDBURY, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Two school-aged children and a driver had to be rescued in Sudbury, Massachusetts, Tuesday after their van veered off the road and ended up in a marsh.

The incident happened just after 8:20 a.m. on Old Sudbury Road, which is Route 27, at Water Row.

First responders said there were two elementary school-aged children and a driver were still the vehicle when they arrived.

A Sudbury police officer waded into the marsh, then got into the van to calm and assess the three people.

The children appeared to be uninjured and the driver had minor, non-life threating injuries, police said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital and the students were evaluated and released into the custody of their parents.

The crash is under investigation.

