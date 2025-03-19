Veterans and supporters unite for answers amid VA cuts

By Tracy Carloss

Click here for updates on this story

AKRON, Ohio (WEWS) — Veterans once again rallied together to voice their concerns about the thousands of federal workers laid off with the Veterans Affairs. This one took place in Akron on Tuesday. It comes on the heels of protests in Cleveland and Parma. The VA could lay off as many as 80,000 people.

Dan Medkeff is a Vietnam Veteran who was drafted in 1968. He received a Purple Heart for his service. “We were promised as veterans VA help when we got out of the service. I’ve had wonderful help with the VA,” said Medkeff.

According to a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs press release, more than 2,400 employees have been dismissed since Feb. 13 across the country. It is unclear just how many VA employees have lost their jobs in Northeast Ohio.

“The Veterans Administration wants to cut 83,000 jobs across the country. They have been very quiet on where those jobs are going to be whether they are going to be at clinics, administrative, we don’t know,” said Emilia Sykes, (D) Ohio’s 13th Congressional District.

There were about 100 people who lined the street in front of the VA facility on Waterloo Road in Akron on Tuesday.

“To think these people were willing to die serving their country, preserving our democracy and funds are being cut for their care, I’m outraged,” said Phyllis Bernel, who was at the protest.

Republican State Representative Ron Ferguson said the VA needs to be fixed, and he believes that’s what the Trump Administration is trying to do.

“We have a commitment to our veterans and the VA has been broken for a long time. What we really need is some major VA reform to make sure that our veterans are getting the care they need and not having to the wait times that they’ve suffered with for years and years,” explained Ferguson.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.