Warrant issued after woman accused of stealing $123,000 from Little League skips court

By Josh Helmuth

Click here for updates on this story

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A former Little League treasurer accused of stealing $123,000 from a Colorado Springs Little League was a no-show in El Paso County court Tuesday morning.

Michele Gorr was due for a plea hearing that had already been rescheduled from last month. Gorr’s attorney, Patricia Perello, asked the judge to delay the bench warrant, however, the judge denied the request.

The judge did note that if Gorr showed up for the 2:00 p.m. docket on Tuesday, the matter “could be resolved.”

Perello told the court that she was “shocked by this.”

KRDO13 reached out to Perello for comment and has not yet heard back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.