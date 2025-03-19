Woman dies after jumping out 3rd floor window during home invasion and shooting

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A woman has died after she jumped out of a third-floor window to escape a shooting and home invasion in the South Chicago neighborhood over the weekend.

Police said a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were inside an apartment in the 8000 block of South Manistee Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, when someone broke in, pulled out a gun, and fired a shot at them.

The man and woman both jumped out a third-floor window to escape. The woman, identified as 20-year-old Mariah Ivy, of Steger, Illinois, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with blunt trauma to the body. She was pronounced dead Monday afternoon, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

The man suffered injuries to both legs, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.

