Coffee shop adopts ‘disgustingly pro-women’ motto from online review

EXETER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — The shots of espresso inside Flamingos Coffee Bar are caffeine-filled pick-me-ups, but the vibe inside the Exeter coffee shop is just as uplifting.

“Something fun and vibrant, a place where you can feel comfortable,” owner MacKenzie Logan said of her coffee shop, with bright wallpaper featuring flamingos and a neon sign that reads “Zero Flocks Given.”

Customers flock to both the Exeter and Hampton locations for creative drink concepts, latte flights and delicious food.

“They never go wrong,” said customer Adriana Christopher. “It’s always a perfect cup of coffee.”

But it’s a two-star online review that sits framed in the shop for all to read.

“Place was disgustingly pro women and just walking inside I immediately felt unwelcome as a male … probably wouldn’t return,” it reads.

Logan says she initially thought, “Ouch,” but her mindset quickly shifted from offended to empowered.

“It’s actually a really great motto,” she said. “It’s a great slogan.”

She posted online, gauging her flock’s interest in T-shirts that read “disgustingly pro-women.” Thousands of likes and replies later, the response was a resounding yes.

Her garage turned into a busy shipping center, sending the shirts all over the country, from California to Texas. People also continue to visit Flamingos from far and wide.

“I’ve had people tell me they’ve driven from New Jersey,” said Colleen Jenkins, who works at Flamingos. “I had a lady from Virginia, specifically just to get our coffee, and they planned their vacation around Flamingos.”

Coffee-loving customers continue to embrace the shop’s motto.

“I love it,” said Zan Lewis. “I think being pro-women does not mean not pro-anybody else.”

“Just that we’re strong,” Adriana Christopher said of what being “disgustingly pro-women” means to her. “As a woman, you want to be conceived as strong.”

“I will be disgustingly pro-women and disgustingly pro-diversity until I die,” said Sean Matthews.

Twenty percent of the proceeds from the T-shirts continue to go to Exeter Area Womenade, which helps people with immediate financial needs. Logan is now on the board of the nonprofit.

“They will help people if they need new tires or if their car is broken down and it needs a fix for them to get to work,” she said. “You won’t find pretty much any other nonprofit in the area that can help in that way.”

Since the curmudgeonly review, Logan has expanded the merchandise to sweatshirts, mugs and even Christmas ornaments. She said she’ll keep with the motto as long as people keep asking for it.

“I think it’s not shameful at all to say you’re feminist. I think every person in the world should call themselves a feminist,” she said. “He ended up, you know, the guy who left the review did something really good.”

