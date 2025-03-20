Skip to Content
Firefighters respond to a dozen fires in Reynolds County area

Published 11:48 AM

By Mike Mohundro

    REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (WSIL) — Firefighters across southeast Missouri responded to Reynolds County to help extinguish multiple fires across the county.

Dry and windy conditions led to the fires spreading across the Mark Twain National Forest.

The Scott City Fire Department responded with an Engine truck and a UTV on Wednesday as part of mutual aid.

Firefighters said there were a dozen fires spreading at one point, anywhere from 75 acres up to 500 acres burning.

