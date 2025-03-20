Mother, newborn girl reunite with officers who helped with delivery at home
By WABC Staff
Click here for updates on this story
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (WABC) — A mother and her newborn baby girl were reunited on Wednesday, with the officers who helped deliver the child at a home in Holmdel, New Jersey over the weekend.
Eyewitness News spoke with the mom and the officers at Holmdel Police Headquarters.
It all happened just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, when police officers responded to a home for a report of a woman in labor.
Officer Rich Brendon Bernard arrived at the home within a minute, and Officer Rich Enzerillo arrived a few minutes later.
With no medical personnel around and the birth imminent, officials say the two officers quickly jumped into action, and together, helped deliver a beautiful baby girl.
The mother and her baby were taken to a local hospital.
Officer Bernard says he learned how to deliver a baby because his mom is a registered nurse.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.