Train stuck after sparking brush fire then catching fire itself

By Adam Bartow

LINCOLN, Maine (WMTW) — A freight train caused two different fires in central Maine Wednesday.

The Lincoln Fire Department says the train engine malfunctioned in Winn, sending sparks and ash out the exhaust system and sparking a wildland fire.

That fire was contained, but firefighters say that when the train tried to keep going, the engine itself caught fire as it reached the Penobscot Valley Avenue crossing in Lincoln.

Smoke and fire were seen coming from the train’s engine compartment. Officials determined that the turbo in the motor had blown, causing a fire to briefly exit the motor.

That fire was contained to the engine compartment.

The train is now remaining where it is until a maintenance crew and/or additional train can remove it. Officials say there is no danger, and all roads are open despite some delays on Wednesday.

