‘Truly amazing’: Dog recovering after being shot in head in Lincoln Heights

By Rachel Whelan

Click here for updates on this story

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Nebraska (WLWT) — A dog is recovering at SPCA Cincinnati after being shot in the head in Lincoln Heights. Veterinarians say the bullet went through “Miss Scarlet’s” head, neck, and leg. It’s a miracle she’s still alive.

“This is truly amazing,” said SPCA’s Vice President of Medical Services Dr. Jennifer Smith. “I think she is really luck the bullet didn’t go through her chest and cause major damage.”

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says the dog was shot Sunday night around 8 p.m. on Jackson Street by a neighbor. The neighbor told deputies the dog had gotten loose and was charging at him.

“We don’t know enough. You know, we don’t know if this person that shot Scarlett had a fear of dogs or a history where had been bitten in the past,” said SPCA’s Chief Humane Agent Brandon Corcorane.

Scarlett’s owner surrendered her and her eight puppies because she could not afford the medical bill. Thankfully, a good Samaritan came to the rescue.

” I happened to be close to the Glendale police and was able to help transport a very ill dog,” said Natalie Lotspeich. Lotspeich owns a grooming business called “Dog Depot” and “Hope Fur Rescue in Glendale. The dog lover helps Glendale police with animal cases often.

“We all need to collaboratively work together to make a difference. And everybody can do a little bit.” said Lotspeich.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says the neighbor shot the dog in self-defense. However, he was charged with “Weapons Under Disability” for having a gun when he was not supposed to. The woman who owned the dog was charged with “Failure to Confine.”

Miss Scarlet still has a long road to recovery. Currently, veterinarians are trying to determine if she needs ear surgery and if she needs her leg amputated. Based on the procedures they hope to have her ready for adoption the next coming weeks.

Miss Scarlet’s puppies are looking for foster families. You can head to SPCA’s website for more information.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.