‘She was selfless’: Families remember Amber Matthews, who died protecting best friend’s baby

By Alyse Jones

MCALESTER, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Nearly 20 years ago, a random home invasion killed a 23-year-old woman and changed two families forever.

The man responsible for the murder was Wendell Grissom, who took his last breath Thursday when he was executed by the state of Oklahoma for his crimes.

Survivors of the attack and the family of Amber Matthews, who was fatally shot in the home invasion, said Grissom’s execution finally brings them peace after two decades.

“It’s hard not to think of her from this situation but remember her for the loving person she was before this happened,” Rebecca Russell, Matthews’ cousin, said.

Matthews was visiting her best friend, Dreu Kopf, in 2005, when she was shot multiple times after Grissom broke into Kopf’s home.

Kopf, who made it out with eight bullet holes, and her two young daughters survived.

“It was pretty surreal. I’m 43, and I never thought I would be a victim of a crime and lose a best friend and watch an execution,” Kopf said.

Grissom spent his last words claiming that he committed the crime because he was on drugs, and he asked the victims for forgiveness.

“I think Grissom is no longer going to be able to take up our time with court dates, appeals. We can close that chapter,” Kopf said.

Matthews’ family and Kopf said he has controlled their lives for far too long, and he took away milestones that Matthews dreamed of.

“My father has lost his angel. The one that was his rock,” Kathy Johnson, Matthews’ stepsister, said. “He never got the opportunity to watch her have children or get married.”

While 20 years have passed, a day doesn’t go by without Matthews’ family thinking about her.

“Selfless. Anyone who knows this story knows she was selfless,” Russell said.

Matthews was holding Kopf’s baby, Gracie, when she was killed. Kopf’s toddler, Rylee, was in a crib inside a bedroom when the shooting happened.

Matthews’ final breath was spent protecting her best friend’s baby.

Gracie, now 19, and Rylee, now 20, attended the execution with their mother.

“It’s a horrible deal, and it doesn’t happen very often, so for it to happen to us is just unimaginable, and I can’t imagine what Amber and my mom were going through that day and what was going through their minds when he came in,” Rylee said.

Matthews’ family and those who survived said that a chapter is ending, but Matthews’ story will live on forever.

“Gary lost his angel that day – and I got to witness the two of them together, and it was a beautiful relationship they shared, and I just want to carry her memory on for the entire Matthews family,” Kopf said.

Matthews was remembered for her kindness and her light-hearted spirit.

“She lived to help people. She was going to school to be a nurse. She was beautiful. To know her was to love her,” Russell said.

