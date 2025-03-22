2 brothers dead, 2 critical after car crashes off overpass, police say

By Frederick Sinclair, Taleisha Newbill

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Police say a race on I-95 in Philadelphia turned fatal Friday night when a car lost control, veered off an elevated portion of the highway and crashed to the street below.

The crash killed two men and injured two others in a 2006 Mazda, all of whom were brothers from New Jersey, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release Saturday.

Witnesses told state police the Mazda was involved in a race with a Dodge Challenger on the interstate when the Mazda driver lost control and went over the edge of the highway. The vehicle came to rest on Castor Avenue near Richmond Street.

Two rear passengers in the Mazda, ages 18 and 22, were not wearing seatbelts. The rollover crash ejected them from the vehicle and they were later pronounced dead.

The driver and front seat passenger, ages 18 and 23, were taken to nearby hospitals in critical condition. A puppy that was in the back passenger seat was also ejected and found dead at the scene.

Philadelphia police responded to the crash scene before 8:30 p.m., Inspector D F Pace said.

“Two vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on 95 when one lost control and fell to the roadway below,” said Pace.

Chopper 3 shows the car on its side with fire trucks and medics at the scene.

The Pennsylvania State Police Crash Investigation Division will be investigating the fatal crash.

“Interstate 95 is the jurisdiction of the Pennsylvania State Police. That is why since this accident originated on I-95, the state police have the incident and not Philadelphia Police,” said Pace. “The state police have everything under control. Philadelphia Police Department is only acting in a support role, and will offer any assistance that we can.”

Roads in the area were closed during the crash investigation but have since reopened.

