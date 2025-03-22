Fatal 2024 police shooting justified, no charges filed

By Victoria Cuba

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A fatal police shooting that killed a knife-wielding man in West Oahu more than a year ago was justified, according to Honolulu prosecutors.

Prosecutor Steve Alm held a press conference Thursday, saying his office will not press charges against the Honolulu police officer who shot and killed 35-year-old Brandan Maroney in Makaha. Alm said the officer believed the shooting was necessary to protect himself after Maroney became aggressive. Alm also said Maroney may have initiated the incident to die from suicide by cop.

“Was there use of deadly force? No question, yes,” said Alm. “These shots were not accidental. Was the use of deadly force in the protection of others justified? Yes. Maroney was the initial aggressor.”

During the press conference, Alm played back footage captured on officer body-worn cameras from Jan. 25, 2024, showing the moments before Maroney was shot down.

Two HPD officers responded to calls of a man running in and out of traffic on Farrington Highway near Moua Street. When officers arrived on scene, they spotted Maroney standing in the middle of the road.

“He initially was coherent when they spoke to him about what’s going on, but when they started to give him instructions to get off the road, he started to get agitated,” said Alm.

The footage continued, showing Maroney’s refusal to cooperate with the officers’ commands. He then pulled out a knife, pointing it towards officers. Officers then repeated multiple times, telling Maroney to drop the weapon.

Officers were also heard pleading with Maroney, offering to give him help.

“Listen, if you want help, drop the knife so we can help you,” said one of the officers.

Maroney replied, saying, “Why would I drop my knife? Because I don’t trust you guys to protect me.”

After several minutes, officers asked Maroney, “Do you want to get shot?” to which Maroney replied “I’m down for it.”

As things escalated, the two officers deployed their electric gun to stop Maroney. The shock sent him down onto the ground and the knife flew out of his hands. But five seconds later, Maroney stood back up and got a hold of the weapon and charged at one of the officers. That’s when the officer took out his service firearm and opened fire, shooting Maroney twice, hitting him in the chest.

“They went from non-lethal force to finally lethal force,” said Alm. “I think they did exactly the right thing.”

After the shooting, a witness, who knew Maroney, told police that he wanted to die suicide by cop. Maroney had been homeless, living in a park and recently had all his belongings stolen.

“She said she told him not to do that help was available for him, but he replied, ‘Nobody could help. Nobody can help me,’” said Alm.

“It’s a tragedy that Mr. Maroney got killed,” said Alm. “But him putting these officers in that position is inexcusable. The fact that it’s totally justified, means officer one still has to live with the fact that he killed somebody, that he ended somebody’s life.”

An autopsy report released by the Honolulu Medical Examiner showed Maroney died from multiple gunshot wounds. A toxicology report also showed he tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

Maroney also has a lengthy criminal background. In 2014, he was convicted of drug trafficking methamphetamine and distributing marijuana. He was also convicted of robbery in Washington in 2009.

