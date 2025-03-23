Polk County wildfires continue to rage, little containment made, community meeting ahead



WLOS

By Taylor Thompson

Click here for updates on this story

POLK COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Weather conditions have led to little containment of two of the three major wildfires burning in Polk County.

They’re three fires as of Sunday morning: Black Cove, Deep Woods and Fish Hook.

The North Carolina Forest Service said that high elevated winds, higher temperatures and lower relative humidity have all contributed to the spread.

Sunday, March 23rd 8am update from Kellie Cannon, Polk County Public Information Officer:

Black Cove: The fire originated off of Green River Cove Road and has burned a total of 1,239 acres. It is 0% contained. An evacuation order has been issued for 5079 to 7265 Holbert Cove Road and Fox Paw Lane. As well as Green River Cove addresses from 1091 to 1528, and all of Lady Slipper Trail remains under an evacuation order.

Deep Woods: The fire originated off of Deep Woods Lane and has burned a total of 1,713 acres. It is 0% contained. All of the Piney Gate area is under a mandatory evacuation order.

Shelter is available at 75 Carmel Lane in Columbus.

Fish Hook: This fire originated off of Lake Adger Road and has burned a total of 199 acres. It is 50% contained. The evacuation notice in the Lake Adger community has been lifted and residents can return to their homes.

Cannon said there were reports of a 4th fire, but that was later determined to be a part of the Black Cove fire.

The N.C Forest Service will hold a community meeting on Sunday, March 23rd at 2pm.

The Forest Service will discuss the three fires and answer any questions.

The meeting will be held at the Womack Building. Located at 40 Courthouse St in Columbus.

Responders from across the country are coming to help control the fires.

If you need pet or livestock evacuation and boarding due to the fire, you can contact Polk County Animal Control at 828-817-7984.

Donations are still being accepted at two locations for both firefighters and affected residents.

Locations:

Foothill Community Church, 2720 Landrum Rd in Columbus Friendship Baptist Church, 279 Friendship Church Road in Saluda

Cannon said that another update will be provided Sunday afternoon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.