2 teenagers shot and killed during fight near Westgate Mall in Brockton

By Matt Schooley, Paul Burton

BROCKTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Two teenagers were killed Saturday night during a fight and shooting outside several businesses in Brockton, Massachusetts.

It happened around 7 p.m. near the Westgate Mall in the parking lot not far from Starbucks and Chipotle. The area where the shootings took place is also not far from the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park.

Brockton police said they received reports of several teenagers fighting. During the fight, two teenagers were shot and killed. On Sunday, the Plymouth County District Attorney identified them only as a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl.

“It broke my heart as a mom,” said Brockton resident Gael Henvielle. “I can’t imagine what those two families are experiencing. My heart is just really broken and I don’t want this to be a blight on our community. And I just hope that everybody can recover and visit this beautiful facility that was built here for us.”

The DA said the victims’ names are not being released at this time but Brockton Public Schools confirmed the 15-year-old was a student at Champion High School.

Massachusetts State Police joined the investigation along with the Brockton Police Department and Plymouth County DA.

The DA described the investigation as “active and ongoing at this time.”

“My heartfelt prayers and thoughts go out to the victims, to their families, to their classmates, to their friends,” said Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan. He said grief counselors would be made available to students on Monday. “Any horrific violence is a tragedy. We’re talking about teenagers that lost their life. Unacceptable in the city of Brockton. The city mourns on this tragic, homicidal crime.”

No arrests have been made.

“Very disheartening because it was a great town and I’m not sure it’s going to stay that way,” said Bridgewater resident Ellen Kelleher.

In the aftermath of the shooting, police blocked off the parking lot of the mall with crime scene tape. Officers could be seen using flashlights to point out evidence in the parking lot outside Chipotle.

Several people could be seen sitting inside the restaurant while officers investigated outside. Eventually, police let the people out of the restaurant and cars that were in the parking lot were allowed to leave.

“I know these are hard times for everyone but I just want to say, temper your thoughts and your reaction because families on both sides have lost their children, two families have lost a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old,” said Henvielle.

No further information is currently available.

