Beyond Planet Comicon: How nonprofits use costumes to encourage, support kids

By Fernanda Silva

KANSAS CITY (KSHB) — It all started 16 years ago when Reese Davis got his first wheelchair.

“This costume was made out of a computer box that we just had lying around. It was fitted over the wheelchair and had working arms,” Reese Davis said of his first costume, which was made by his parents.

From an early age, Reese remembered being treated differently.

“A lot of the kids didn’t know how to interact with me just because I was in a wheelchair,” he said.

But thanks to his WALL-E costume, things changed.

“After that first Halloween, all the kids just saw me as another kid in their class,” Reese Davis said.

The Davis family wanted to share that feeling of belonging with others.

“How many times my son would drive around in one of these costumes, and other kids — able-bodied kids — would turn to their parents and say, ‘Can I get a wheelchair?’” said Lon Davis, Reese’s dad and founder of Walkin’ & Rollin’.

Over the last 10 years, the nonprofit has built more than 200 costumes — all free of charge.

This weekend, Walkin’ & Rollin’ showcased some of its creations at Planet Comicon Kansas City.

“We try to make cosplay accessible for anyone,” Reese Davis said.

Lon said it’s not uncommon for kids wearing their costumes around Planet Comicon to be “stopped to take photos.”

In addition to Walkin’ & Rollin’, the Just-Us League was present at Bartle Hall to share outfits its volunteers wear at local hospitals and charities.

“You go visit a sick kid and they’re down on their luck or whatever else, and they’re tired of being stuck in the hospital. But they get to see their favorite character, and it just brings a giant smile to their faces,” said Caroline Nelson, a volunteer with Just-Us League.

She said the feeling of being a hero for kids is the “best feeling in the world.”

“That is really the moment that makes everything worth it,” she said.

Chris Phelan, Planet Comicon Kansas City spokesperson, said the work of Walkin’ & Rollin’ and the Just-Us League “extend outside these doors … outside the event.”

“When you walk through here, you see people taking photos with kids and adults, and the smiles on their faces. But that also happens when you go into the community,” Phelan said.

Thousands of visitors will return for the last day of Planet Comicon Kansas City on Sunday — from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

