Body of 1-year-old recovered, woman in induced coma after vehicle crashes in Trinity River

By Dawn White, S.E. Jenkins

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — The body of a 1-year-old boy has been recovered from the Trinity River and his mother is in an induced coma after a vehicle went into the river in Fort Worth on Saturday, authorities said.

Fort Worth police were called to the area near Beach Street and East Freeway just before 6 p.m., where they found the vehicle submerged in the water. They pulled the woman out and performed life-saving measures.

Jasmine Robinson, the sister of the woman pulled from the river, said her 1-year-old nephew Jonas Allen was inside the vehicle.

Fort Worth police said the Fire Department dive team and others searched the water until nearly 10 p.m. when the search was postponed until Sunday morning.

“I saw it on social media at first,” Robinson said. “That it was someone that had drove off or went into the water here at Trinity.”

Within minutes, the news Robinson saw on social media became her family’s source of heartbreak.

“As soon as I saw it on Facebook, my mom was getting a knock at the door,” Robinson said.

Robinson said police informed the family of the incident involving her sister Saturday evening. She said she spoke with her sister a couple of hours before the crash when she came to pick up her nephew from their mother’s house.

“It was just a shock,” Robinson said after police told her family what happened.

The search in the Trinity River resumed at about 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

At about 11:55 a.m., Texas Game Wardens confirmed that a body had been recovered late Sunday morning. The Fort Worth Police Department later confirmed it was the 1-year-old son of the woman who is now in an induced coma in critical condition.

“She’s a great person, she loves her kids and she’s fighting for her life right now,” Robinson said of her sister. “I just want her to be okay.”

Robinson said her nephew would have turned 2 years old in May. Now, instead of planning a birthday party, the family is planning a funeral.

“All we can do right now is give it over to the Lord and send up our prayers,” Robinson said.

