Family demands answers after woman was killed during Mule Creek State Prison visit

By Lysée Mitri

AMADOR COUNTY, California (KCRA) — A four-time convicted killer was allowed to have private family visits in prison. Now, there is a murder investigation underway after one of his visitors died.

No one has been charged in the November killing, but the victim’s family and friends are demanding answers. They want to know why an inmate with such a violent history was allowed to have unsupervised visits like that in the first place.

“She was the most giving, kindhearted person,” Oveta Wilson said of her 62-year-old daughter, Stephanie Dowells.

Dowells was always trying to help others, her mother said.

“I would often tell her, ‘Sweetheart, you can’t save the world,’” Wilson explained.

Dowells was a mother herself to two sons and a grandmother to six, according to her family.

She was a hairstylist and a small business owner in the Los Angeles area, known to those close to her as “Stevi.”

“Stevi was literally the glue that held the family together,” Wilson said.

“We’re just devastated,” said Dowells’ son, Armand Torres.

Investigators said Dowells died during an overnight visit with an inmate at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione just before 3 a.m. last November.

Now, four months later, the Amador County Coroner confirmed her family’s fears, finding that the death was a homicide. The coroner said Dowells was strangled.

“How could they just let this happen? I just don’t get it,” Torres said.

Torres believes the prison should be held accountable.

He said his mom was visiting her husband, David Brinson, at the prison.

“They would read the Bible together. He was in school in there because she was pushing him to try to be this better person,” said Nataly Jimenez, Dowells’ daughter-in-law.

Court records show Brinson is serving four consecutive life terms with an additional 20-year determinate sentence without the possibility of parole after his 1993 conviction of four murders.

“My mom was just left alone, and she called for help, I’m sure, and there’s nothing she could do,” Torres said.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told KCRA 3 Investigates that Dowells’ death “remains under investigation.” So, as of now, no one has been charged with her murder.

However, it happened during a family visit, which the CDCR website describes as a visit “in private, apartment-like facilities on prison grounds” that can last “approximately 30 to 40 hours.”

It was just after 2 a.m. on November 13 when Brinson used the phone in that apartment-like facility to tell officers his wife had passed out, according to CDCR.

“Given the history that this guy has, we kind of wanted to know how is it even possible for them to be unsupervised?” Torres asked.

The CDCR website shows that inmates blocked from the privilege of family visits are limited to those on death row, those convicted of sex offenses, those going through the Reception Centers process upon arrival to a prison or anyone under disciplinary restrictions.

There is no mention of multiple murder convictions. Dowell’s family believes that should change.

KCRA 3 Investigates asked CDCR why a four-time convicted murderer was allowed to have private, unsupervised visits.

A spokesperson emailed the following statement in response:

Family visits are a privilege, and incarcerated persons must apply and meet strict eligibility criteria to be approved. Only those who demonstrate sustained good behavior and meet specific program requirements are considered. These visits are designed to support positive family connections and successful rehabilitation.

We also asked what security measures, if any, are in place during family visits. CDCR referred us to its operations manual.

The manual states that inmates have to present themselves for a count at least four times per 24-hour period, and the watch commander can order unscheduled inspections, but the manual also explains that “every effort shall be made to ensure the privacy of the inmate and their visitor(s).”

