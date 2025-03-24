Highway patrol trooper rescues kidnapped child during traffic stop

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper rescued a 6-year-old kidnapping victim during a traffic stop in February.

The trooper pulled over an SUV for a traffic violation when he noticed a young girl in the vehicle with two adult men, both in their 60s.

Further investigation revealed the front seat passenger had an outstanding warrant from another state for kidnapping the girl just over a month earlier.

The driver also had a lengthy criminal record, including prior convictions for homicide and multiple weapons violations, according to the patrol.

With assistance from a local sheriff’s deputy, the trooper quickly detained both men and safely removed the child from the vehicle.

The girl initially provided a false name and date of birth, having been coached to protect the suspect, but the trooper was able to calm her and learn her real identity.

The child was confirmed to be the subject of the out-of-state kidnapping case.

The Kansas Highway Patrol did not say where it happened.

