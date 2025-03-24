‘Thousands of dollars’ in damage: Man destroys TVs, doors at Walmart

By Chris Bovia

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WXMI) — A Grand Haven man went into the Walmart on North Park Dr Friday night, and did thousands of dollars in damage, say Deputies.

The 25-year-old is accused of pulling 6 flat-screen TVs from the shelves, destroying them before grabbing a metal pole and smashing display cases and coolers, knocking products off the shelves, and breaking at least 17 glass doors.

“The damage is still being totaled, but is expected to be in the thousands of dollars,” Ottawa County Sherrif’s Office wrote in their release.

No one was hurt, but the store was full of shoppers, including children.

Deputies are not releasing the man’s name, pending arraignment in Ottawa County’s District Court.

