Arizona Supreme Court adds AI reporters; Pima County Courts considering similar technology

By Bri Pacelli

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — The Arizona Supreme Court has introduced artificial intelligence reporters to explain its rulings, and now Pima County officials are exploring whether similar technology could benefit local courts.

Just weeks ago, the state’s highest court added two AI-generated reporters, Victoria and Daniel, tasked with summarizing court opinions. The goal is to make legal information more accessible and save time.

“When a decision comes out, the justice who wrote the opinion also writes a synopsis,” said Pima County Superior Court Presiding Judge Danelle Liwski. “The AI uses that to report the case in a short blurb, so people don’t have to read through 20, 30, or 100 pages.”

AI reporters can generate summaries in about 20 minutes, significantly speeding up the process.

Pima County courts have used AI for legal research for about a year but do not plan to introduce AI reporters. According to Liwski, the county handles more cases in a variety of areas, including sensitive juvenile cases, which are not made public.

Local attorneys are already using AI to speed up legal research, which can reduce costs for clients.

“AI cuts down the time spent on research, but it still requires human oversight,” Liwski said. “It’s not perfect and can give incorrect information, so attorneys have to verify it.”

With the shortage of lawyers in Pima County, AI-powered research could help attorneys handle more clients by reducing the time spent on case preparation.

