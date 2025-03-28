Local church says they are being accused of ‘human trafficking’

By Julian Paras

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) — The Episcopal Diocese of the Rio Grande and its bishop, Michael Hunn, have responded to the Department of Homeland Security’s claims of illegal activity through the church. Hunn says there is more to this story people may not know.

“We are following Jesus Christ by welcoming the stranger and loving our neighbor, and we have done so in partnership with the federal government,” Hunn said.

Hunn said the federal government has other plans. In a YouTube video, Hunn goes over a letter he received from DHS.

In his video, he reads from the letter where Hunn said, “The Department of Homeland Security has significant concerns that SSP OR Shelter and Services Program funding is going to entities engaged in facilitating illegal activities. I received a letter from the Department of Homeland Security, which insinuates that we in the Diocese of the Rio Grande have been involved in human trafficking.”

The Republican Party of New Mexico told KOAT they commend the efforts of the church to help people but also say, “Such efforts must comply with federal law to safeguard our communities and uphold national security, especially at our borders.”

Hunn said, “I’m insulted by the insinuation that we have been involved in anything illegal or immoral.”

The department has requested the church hand over any information or knowledge of illegal asylum seekers they know of. Hunn says they have had partnerships with Customs and Border Patrol, ICE and DHS for years to handle asylum seekers who have entered the county legally. Now, the government is threatening to pull the findings from those programs.

