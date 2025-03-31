A Towering Tribute: Downtown Houston Building Renamed for Beloved Mayor Sylvester Turner

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 31, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a heartfelt and unanimous decision that echoes across city streets and hearts alike, Harris County Commissioners voted to rename the towering Lamar Plaza building in downtown Houston to honor a man whose legacy touched every corner of this great city—former Mayor and U.S. Representative Sylvester Turner.

Nestled at 1010 Lamar St., the 20-story county-owned building now bears the name of a man who once rode the METRO 44 bus from Acres Home, gazing at the very skyscrapers that now salute his legacy. The renaming is more than symbolic—it’s a triumphant, full-circle moment.

From Acres Home to City Hall: A Legacy Etched in Stone and Spirit

“This is a fitting tribute,” said Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis. “If I had the opportunity, I’d try to find one of those tall buildings that Sylvester might’ve looked at from that 44 bus. Now his name will be among them.”

And so it will.

Mayor Sylvester Turner’s journey from humble beginnings to historic achievements is a quintessential Houston story—rooted in resilience, elevated by excellence, and crowned with compassion. Raised in north Houston’s Acres Home, Turner was one of the first Black students bused to Klein High School during desegregation. He became not only student body president but also a debate champion and the valedictorian of his graduating class.

A Life of Firsts, A Legacy for All

Before becoming Houston’s 62nd mayor in 2016, Turner spent 27 years in the Texas House of Representatives—21 of those on the influential House Appropriations Committee. As mayor, he championed affordable housing, revitalized neglected infrastructure, and led the charge for Vision Zero, a bold plan to eliminate traffic deaths and create safer, more accessible streets for all.

“He was a devoted public servant and an unwavering advocate for equity, justice, and opportunity,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “He was a beloved father, brother, grandfather, and uncle. His legacy goes far beyond politics—it was personal.”

Remembered with Warmth, Reverence, and Light

Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones shared a touching anecdote, saying, “My girls loved him. He just had a light about him. A magnetism. And he fought for justice in an unparalleled way. May he rest in peace and power.”

From City Hall chambers to family barbecues in Acres Home, Turner’s warmth and wit lit up rooms and uplifted lives.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey added, “To be able to be in a church, in a community, in Acres Home, and give a Kingdom-inspired message—there was second to none to him.”

Honoring the Man, Elevating the Mission

The official resolution, passed March 27, is not just a renaming—it is a recommitment to the principles Turner held dear: equity, service, opportunity, and love for community.

And as commuters pass the newly named Sylvester Turner Building, may they be reminded not just of the man, but of the mission he lived and the legacy he leaves.

Because in Houston, we don’t just build upward—we rise together.

