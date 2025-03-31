Elon Musk in Green Bay gives away $2 million ahead of Supreme Court election Tuesday

By Matt Smith

Click here for updates on this story

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WISN) — Two days ahead of the pivotal Wisconsin Supreme Court election, billionaire Elon Musk gave away $2 million during a stop in Green Bay Sunday night, despite Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul spending the weekend attempting to block the payments.

“I should say the reason for the checks is to get attention,” Musk said. “It’s like we need to get attention.”

Musk and his groups have poured roughly $20 million into the race, backing conservative candidate Brad Schimel, who is running against liberal Susan Crawford.

Musk handed out two $1 million checks to two people in the crowd, and he said he had signed a petition against “activist judges.” He originally said the payments would be made to two Wisconsin voters, which Democrats argued violated the state’s bribery laws.

Kaul asked the liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court to step in and block Musk from making the payments ahead of the event. Just moments before it was scheduled to begin, the court unanimously declined to hear the case.

“I think it’s cool,” Mike Murray from Green Bay said about the payments. “He’s open about it. You have people like George Soros behind the scenes doing the same thing.”

Musk’s influence in the pivotal race has taken center stage for both campaigns as control of the state’s high court is at stake.

Schimel, who’s received the backing of both Musk and President Donald Trump, campaigned in other parts of the state Sunday evening. Other high-profile Republicans, though, were front-and-center including Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

“If you don’t want to stop winning, this Tuesday is how you do it,” Duffy told the crowd. “This election couldn’t be more important. The country is watching what is going to happen in Wisconsin.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.