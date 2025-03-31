Fire at New Mexico GOP headquarters, party blames arson

By Brian Halberstadt

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A fire broke out at the entrance of a Republican Party of New Mexico office Sunday morning. Party officials say the fire is a case of arson.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue says it and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue were called to the office on San Francisco Dr. NE at 5:56 a.m., where crews reported a working fire when they arrived.

Firefighters got the fire under control within 5 minutes. AFR says the front entryway suffered fire damage and smoke damage throughout the building. No one was injured.

Graffiti on the building near the fire reads “ICE = KKK.”

In a statement, Republican Party of New Mexico Chairwoman Amy Barela said, “We are deeply relieved that no one was harmed in what could have been a tragic and deadly attack. Those who resort to violence to undermine our state and nation must be held accountable, and our state leaders must reinforce through decisive action that these cowardly attacks will not be tolerated.”

Barela also mentioned that the incident happened after Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez spoke at a town hall Saturday in Santa Fe. In a statement, Rep. Leger Fernandez said, “Political violence of any sort is unacceptable, including this attack. The perpetrators must be held accountable. Every American should be able to freely and safely participate in our democracy.”

“At my town hall, I spoke about love in action – about the importance of showing respect and listening. It is a ludicrous leap to twist encouraging democratic participation, calling your Representatives and showing up at town halls into an insinuation of violence,” Rep. Leger Fernandez said. “The Republican Party’s accusations are themselves dangerous and the ultimate disrespect to our political process. They distract from the real work of bringing people together to build a better future.”

AFR says it is investigating the fire’s cause.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.