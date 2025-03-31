Troopers corral dog on interstate in Fort Lauderdale

By Tynisa Senior, Brandon Beyer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — Parts of the eastbound ramp from 595 to Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale were briefly shut down Monday morning as Florida Highway Patrol troopers attempted to capture a loose four-legged friend.

7Skyforce hovered above as the dog turned the highway into its playground, giving troopers and bystanders a run for their money any time they’d get close enough to catching it.

“Officers for a while were trying to get this dog and this dog is violating FHP rules as far as listening to commands here,” said 7Skyforce Steven Gray.

After a few minutes, the troopers were able to coax, what appeared to be a female Pit Bull, into the back of a cruiser.

“And then a female officer came up with a brilliant idea, ‘let me open up the door to the car. You guys chase the dog around the car’ and they got the dog to come to the car and in the car. Somebody needs to give this lady a raise,” said Gray.

The dog was taken to the Broward Humane Society, FHP said. Officials there said she’s a little rattled from the days adventure and will not be seen by the public until she calms.

The dog appeared to be uninjured. No word yet on how it got loose.

