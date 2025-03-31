Veterans learn to train their pets as service dogs for free thanks to nonprofit

By Jessica De Nova

IRVINE, California (KABC) — Everyone knows about the benefits service dogs can bring to people, especially veterans, but getting the animals to that point is a labor of love. That’s where a local organization comes in.

A service dog academy teaching veterans to train their own dogs gives many vets a reason to get up in the morning. Each session starts with an introduction. The president of the Veterans Canine Intelligence Academy, Andy McTigue, kicked off the introductions.

“Introductions, Andy, NAVY, ’67 to ’71. This is my dog Selky,” McTigue said.

On this day, veterans, first responders, their dogs, an occasional civilian and our cameraman attended the course. But there’ is a proper way to meet-and-greet — one of the many lessons the Veterans Canine Intelligence Academy in Irvine teaches.

After doing this for 15 years, McTigue called it his therapy.

“I enjoy the daylights out of helping all these guys, and the bottom line to this is that we have prevented suicide. When these people have a dog, they have the right, they have the ability to get up in the morning and take care of their dog,” McTigue said.

McTigue said that of the 150 owners who have come through the academy, five have admitted the experience saved their lives.

Instead of dropping off their pets to be trained, volunteers train owners with disabilities to teach their own dogs to be service animals and it’s free for veterans.

No dog? No problem. The nonprofit can help find participants a match. Twice a week, rain or shine, the duo makes its way station to station — each focusing on a new skill.

On this day, their furry partners learned to stay cool when mom or dad said hi to others, or during a trip to the groomers or veterinarian. Everyone there got used to new habits.

After PTSD caught up with Marine Corps vet Don Esmond, his family suggested a service dog.

“Well with a Goldendoodle, I’ve got to be pretty patient,” Esmond said. “It gives me and Dutchess something to do every day. I think she enjoys it. I enjoy it.”

With her two kids off to college, Assistant Trainer Beverly Bell found purpose as she and Zeus continued helping others in need.

“Like autistic kids and people in hospital or that are passing away that need that comfort,” Bell said.

The love goes both ways, with owners learning they mean the world to their furry friends.

