Couple gets engaged at Brewers home opener in front of Bob Uecker statue

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Brewers home opener on Monday led to more than just fans back in the stadium — a Glendale man proposed in front of the Bob Uecker statue and the couple is now happily engaged.

Don Shelley and Dana Lachapell had been dating for one year before deciding to get married. They originally met online and had their first date at a Brewers game last summer.

The proposal was supposed to happen in Arizona for Brewers spring training, but Lachapell ended up in the hospital fighting pneumonia.

Lachapell bought 40 tickets for a group to attend Opening Day. While the majority of that group tailgated in the lots, Shelley and Lachapell took a shuttle to the game while Lachapell continued to recover from her illness.

“After we got off the shuttle, I said, ‘Hey, we should go up to the Uecker statue and get our photo taken,’” Shelley said. “She went up to pose and I got down on one knee and popped the question.”

“When he was down on one knee, I was like, ‘What are you doing?’” Lachapell said. “‘We’re supposed to be taking a picture, where are you going?’ But then the ring came out and I was shocked. It is not often I am speechless.”

