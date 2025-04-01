Dog who spent a month in the woods during Oregon Road Fire dies

By Natalie Grant

ELK, Washington (KXLY) — The dog who spent a month on his own wondering the burned woods following the Oregon Road Fire has died.

Ezra, the 9-year-old Great Pyrenees, went missing on August 18th.

He ran off into the woods during the chaos of evacuations during the Oregon Road Fire.

His family lost their home that day and began their 36-day-long search for Ezra.

The greater Spokane and Elk community rallied around the Long family and their search. Updates on Ezra gained major popularity on social media, with people spotting him in the woods and providing updates on his location.

On September 21st, 2023, they were finally able to coax him out of the woods and reunite him with his family.

In the year following the fire, Ezra lived with local animal advocate Freddie B. while the Long family figured out their next steps after the fire.

Freddie provided updates on Ezra to his social media page and brought Ezra to meet and greets in the community.

On Monday, Ezra’s family shared on social media that he passed away in November 2024 at the age of 9.

“On November 16th, 2024, Ezra passed away. The past couple years have been tragedy upon tragedies. My heart hurts that I didn’t get to see Ezra one last time before he passed 💔 I miss him a lot & it’s been hard to process. He was 9 years old. He became the most famous dog in town, he was a celebrity and an icon for emotional healing from this awful wildfire that completely desolated many homes & properties,” said Kassandra Long in the post.

Freddie B commented on the post saying, “I miss him so very much and I don’t think I’ll ever get over the grief and sense of loss from his passing – he spent over a year with me and my pack and earned the hearts and love of nearly every single on.”

