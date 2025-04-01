‘Jacket Jackpot:’ Pennsylvania woman loses $2.5 million lottery ticket left in donated jacket

By Sheldon Ingram

MONROEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Mildred Simoneriluto has been living the past year in anguish, fretting over a lost Pennsylvania Cash 5 lottery ticket with winning numbers to a $2.5 million jackpot.

Simoneriluto, 76, told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 she purchased the ticket last May at the Shop n’ Save in Murrysville but after she realized she possessed the winning ticket two weeks later, Simoneriluto couldn’t locate the ticket — because she donated the jacket where she placed it, with other clothing.

“I was stupefied; there are no words for it, there’s no expression. How can I get it back,” Simoneriluto said.

She said it is a Cash 5 ticket with the winning numbers 14, 22, 33, 35, 38, and it expires May 8th.

Simoneriluto said she donated the jacket and other clothing to Vietnam Veterans of America, which dispenses donations across the country and even outside of the U.S.

Authorities with the Pennsylvania Lottery told her she must possess the lottery ticket to claim the jackpot, but that ticket could be anywhere in the world.

Simoneriluto realizes, if that ticket is claimed, it may very likely be someone else who turns it in.

“What else can I do,” she asks. “Cry out loud and hope that something will happen positive on my end.”

