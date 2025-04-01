Neighbors fighting back against tenant housing noisy roosters in front of Manhattan apartment

By Lucy Yang

Click here for updates on this story

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) — Neighbors in Upper Manhattan are upset about quite a ruckus from a bunch of roosters that have been “cock-a-doodle-dooing” at all hours.

There’s a flock of them at 40 Arden St. in Inwood.

Residents say they are tormented day and night by the birds.

“It’s been over nine months. Nonstop noise, day and night. No, earplugs are enough. The sleep deprivation, the mental health concerns that that has caused. People here feel like we’re being held hostage by this situation,” Micky Chorny said.

Chorny’s window is right in front of the poultry pen and she works from home.

She said she’s called 311 and has filed at least 18 reports.

Another neighbor across the street did not want to be identified.

“Cock-a-doodle-doo, cluck, cluck, cluck, and then faster. And then to a point where it sounds like the rooster is straining it’s vocals and then you hear people screaming, ‘Shut up,'” the neighbor said.

Neighbors complain the owner ruffles feathers as well.

The owner said it began with three roosters and a few chickens and then they multiplied.

“Having roosters or any other wild or illegal animal is a violation of the Health Code and can result in a summons. The Health Department is aware of the issue at this residence and we’re investigating,” the city’s Health Department said.

It’s not clear how much longer the roosters will get to live out here. What is clear, those who live with all the noise, feel like they are stuck.

“He has verbally assaulted me. He has threatened me,” Chorny said.

“This is the hood. If you want a better, quiet apartment, go somewhere else,” a friend of the owner said.

Some call it the “Dykeman Zoo,” others call it a “nightmare.”

Despite a year of complaints to the city, there’s still no peace and quiet.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.