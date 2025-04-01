New Hampshire woman prepares for her fourth Boston Marathon with new training approach

By Jonathan Marshall

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Manchester’s Amanda Quinlan is preparing to run her fourth Boston Marathon with a new training approach that includes fewer miles and more intense workouts.

Marathon day is approaching fast, and Quinlan is getting ready.

“It’s going to be here before you know it,” Quinlan said. “I’m excited. I love running Boston. It’s a great marathon. It’s a great atmosphere.”

Quinlan’s training approach has been different this time around after hiring a trainer.

“A lot more intense workouts than easy miles,” she said. “I think when I am running, I’m running pretty intensely, as opposed to some of the easier stuff I was doing last year.”

Training during the New England winter presents its own set of challenges, but Quinlan’s love for running remains strong.

“A big piece for me of running is being outside and enjoying how the light hits the trees, the way I’m observing things as I’m going,” she said. “It’s a little more entertaining to me.”

Quinlan also finds motivation in her community of fellow runners.

“I love training over the winter,” she said. “It keeps me focused on a goal to get out of the cold, dark days. I love doing it with the friends that I have in Manchester. We meet up after and celebrate all that we’ve achieved along the way.”

Quinlan has set a goal for Marathon Monday but said she values the experience above all.

“I would love to break 2:50. We’ll see how that goes,” she said. “You always have your A goal, your B goal, your C goal. For me, if all else fails, I just enjoy the fact that I’m able to do this and able to run Boston. Seeing all the students out there and all the people out there cheering you on is a feeling like no other.”

This year, WMUR runners are running the marathon in support of Tedy’s Team, which was founded by three-time Super Bowl champion Tedy Bruschi to support stroke research and awareness.

WMUR and the other New England Hearst stations have a goal of raising $50,000.

